|
|
Maureen A. Lazarz (neé McGrath)
Ira Township - 68, passed away June 9, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Tim, and parents, Jim and Mary. Beloved sister of Jim (Suzanne), Dan (Marla), Patty (Bob), Marge (Don), Joan (Bob), Cathy (d. 2014), Mike (Jane), Brian (Karen), and Carolyn (Mike); and loving aunt to many. Visitation Wednesday, June 12, 4-8 pm, with 7 pm prayers, at the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23720 Farmington Rd., (btw. 9-10 Mile Rds., just N of Grand River), downtown Farmington (248-474-5200). Funeral Mass Thursday, June 13, 10:00 am (in state 9:30 am) at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 23615 Power Rd., Farmington. Memorial tributes suggested to Angela Hospice, Livonia, or the . heeney-sundquist.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 11, 2019