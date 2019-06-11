Services
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, Inc.
23720 Farmington Rd
Farmington, MI 48336
(248) 474-5200
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, Inc.
23720 Farmington Rd
Farmington, MI 48336
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, Inc.
23720 Farmington Rd
Farmington, MI 48336
Lying in State
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church
23615 Power Rd.
Farmington, MI
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church
23615 Power Rd.
Farmington, MI
Maureen A. (Neé McGrath) Lazarz Obituary
Maureen A. Lazarz (neé McGrath)

Ira Township - 68, passed away June 9, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Tim, and parents, Jim and Mary. Beloved sister of Jim (Suzanne), Dan (Marla), Patty (Bob), Marge (Don), Joan (Bob), Cathy (d. 2014), Mike (Jane), Brian (Karen), and Carolyn (Mike); and loving aunt to many. Visitation Wednesday, June 12, 4-8 pm, with 7 pm prayers, at the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23720 Farmington Rd., (btw. 9-10 Mile Rds., just N of Grand River), downtown Farmington (248-474-5200). Funeral Mass Thursday, June 13, 10:00 am (in state 9:30 am) at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 23615 Power Rd., Farmington. Memorial tributes suggested to Angela Hospice, Livonia, or the . heeney-sundquist.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 11, 2019
