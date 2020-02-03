|
Maureen Catherine Wehrlin
Hartland - January 30, 2020 - Age 87.
Beloved wife of Floyd. Dear mother of Mark (Tammy) and Aileen Samson. Cherished grandmother o f Karen (Jonathan) Ganci, Katy Samson, Ashleigh, James (Amy) and Daniel (Kristi) Hoggard. Great-grandmother of Rayne, Adelaid Ganci, Arika Marosi, Alyssa, Isaiah, Isaac, Ariana and Elia Hoggard. Step-sister of Pam (Michael) Sweet and Bruce (Nancy) Solly. Preceded in death by parents Al and Ann (nee Ryan) Thiringer. A Memorial Service is being planned for a later date by the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Care and services were entrusted to the Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, Brighton. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at keehn-griffinfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 3 to Feb. 6, 2020