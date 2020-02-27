Services
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
(313) 884-5500
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
1951 - 2020
Maureen Conlogue-Trybus Obituary
Grosse Pointe Park - Conlogue-Trybus, Maureen. Age 68. February 24, 2020. Beloved wife of Greg. Loving mother of Erin Trybus and Colleen (Marc) Herceg. Adoring grandmother of Mila and Luka. Sister of Daniel and Thomas Conlogue. Funeral Service Monday 10 am at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave., at Vernier Rd., Grosse Pointe Woods. Visitation Sunday 2-9 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN, 38105. ahpeters.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
