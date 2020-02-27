|
Maureen Conlogue-Trybus
Grosse Pointe Park - Conlogue-Trybus, Maureen. Age 68. February 24, 2020. Beloved wife of Greg. Loving mother of Erin Trybus and Colleen (Marc) Herceg. Adoring grandmother of Mila and Luka. Sister of Daniel and Thomas Conlogue. Funeral Service Monday 10 am at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave., at Vernier Rd., Grosse Pointe Woods. Visitation Sunday 2-9 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN, 38105. ahpeters.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020