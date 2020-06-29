Maureen Delaney



8-22-1930/6-14-2020



Maureen will be sadly missed as a wonderful Mother and active and supportive Grandmother.



Born in Detroit, raised by Margaret and Michael Brennan in a loving home on West Philadelphia Street. Married to her true love Gerald Delaney along with raising 6 children. She also shared a very close relationship with her brother Tom and sister Nancy through out her life.



Maureen retired at age 75 from Comerica private banking.



A board member of the Michigan Kidney foundation, member of League of Women Voters, and volunteer at Gleaners Food Bank. An Irish gal through and through. She loved tennis, art, culture, gardening, and traveling.



She was known for her fiercely quick witted humor, feisty determination, chic style and endless energy. Performing at her tap dancing at age 75. Above all she deeply loved her family and celebrating life's big and small moments together in her home packed of love and people.



Survived by her children: Tim, wife Lynn, Peggy, husband Stan, Mike and Annie,Jerry, Matt, wife Maggie and Paul.



Grandchildren; Andrea, Lindsay, Jared, Ashley, Kelsey, Rose, Micheal, Maura, Kendra, Clayton, and 7 great grandchildren.



Funeral arrangements will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating your time or money to the Kidney Foundation Michigan Chapter.https://www.nkfm.org/ and raise a glass in her honor at your next family dinner.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store