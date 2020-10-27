1/1
Maureen Elaine Burke-Beck
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maureen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maureen Elaine Burke-Beck

Life Long resident Maureen Elaine Burke-Beck, also known as Mo, 62, of Grosse Pointe Shores Michigan, passed away peacefully on October 5th, 2020 with her family by her side. Beloved wife of James T. Beck for 32 years. Brother to Thomas Patrick Burke (Renee), Sister to Kathleen Harness (Jeff), and Judy Burke. She is pre-deceased by her parents Thomas J Burke and L. Elaine Burke.

Mo graduated from Our Lady of the Star of Sea High School and went on to earn a bachelor degree at Villanova University in 1980. She became very successful in sales management for Pioneer Electronics and the Sutherland Companies.

Mo, is a past member of the Grosse Pointe Yacht Club, Ocean Reef Club and Club Island. She was an avid sportswoman who enjoyed boating, water and snow skiing and horseback riding. Mo also had a special place in her heart for Black Labrador Retrievers and treasured her own, Gunner and Hunter.

Mo, also known as Mighty Mo, had a fighting spirit, a kind heart, and brought the best out in everyone she touched. She will be sadly missed by her family.

A remembrance gathering will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions can be sent to the Grosse Pointe Animal Adoption Society at GPAAS.org.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved