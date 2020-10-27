Maureen Elaine Burke-Beck
Life Long resident Maureen Elaine Burke-Beck, also known as Mo, 62, of Grosse Pointe Shores Michigan, passed away peacefully on October 5th, 2020 with her family by her side. Beloved wife of James T. Beck for 32 years. Brother to Thomas Patrick Burke (Renee), Sister to Kathleen Harness (Jeff), and Judy Burke. She is pre-deceased by her parents Thomas J Burke and L. Elaine Burke.
Mo graduated from Our Lady of the Star of Sea High School and went on to earn a bachelor degree at Villanova University in 1980. She became very successful in sales management for Pioneer Electronics and the Sutherland Companies.
Mo, is a past member of the Grosse Pointe Yacht Club, Ocean Reef Club and Club Island. She was an avid sportswoman who enjoyed boating, water and snow skiing and horseback riding. Mo also had a special place in her heart for Black Labrador Retrievers and treasured her own, Gunner and Hunter.
Mo, also known as Mighty Mo, had a fighting spirit, a kind heart, and brought the best out in everyone she touched. She will be sadly missed by her family.
A remembrance gathering will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions can be sent to the Grosse Pointe Animal Adoption Society at GPAAS.org
.