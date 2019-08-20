Services
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
1368 North Crooks Road
Clawson, MI 48017
(248) 435-0660
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
1368 North Crooks Road
Clawson, MI 48017
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Regis Catholic Church
3695 Lincoln
Bloomfield Hills, MI
View Map
Maureen Ryan Burkhardt

- - Maureen Ryan Burkhardt age 96, August 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John Burkhardt. Loving mother of Susan Telford, John (Janis) Burkhardt, Tom (Cheryl) Burkhardt, Greg (Lori) Burkhardt, Robert (Susan) Burkhardt, and David (Barbara) Burkhardt. Cherished Nana of John (Erin) Telford, Kathryn (Scott) Geideman, Jeffery (Melanie) Telford, Judith (David) Jones, John (Kate) Burkhardt, Meaghan (Joe) Nielsen, Ryan (Megan) Burkhardt, Amelia (Jeff) Bowdell, Adam Burkhardt, Andrew (Christina) Burkhardt, Jennifer Burkhardt, William (Laura) Burkhardt, Anne (Brian Keenan) Burkhardt, Daniel (Becky Janowski) Burkhardt, and Mary Claire Burkhardt. Great- grandmother of 10. Preceded in death by 6 siblings. Sister-in-law of Jean Ryan and Mary Elliott. Special friend of Missionary Hattie Humphrey. Visitation at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 1368 N. Crooks Road (between 14-15 Mile Rds.) Tuesday, August 20th, 3-8pm. Funeral Mass at St. Regis Catholic Church, 3695 Lincoln, Bloomfield Hills, Wednesday, August 21st, 10:30am. Friends may visit at the church beginning at 10:00am. Memorials appreciated and should be directed to St. Leo's Soup Kitchen or the Capuchin Soup Kitchen, in Detroit. Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 20, 2019
