Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prayer Service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church
23615 Power Rd.
Farmington, MI
Farmington Hills - age 85, died Friday, May 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Anna Capicchioni and the late Patricia (d. 2007); loving father of the late Cheryl Haezebrouck, Dennis (Pat Comas), Tom (Deborah) and Lisa (Tim) Moore; stepfather of Paola, Marco (Lisa) Lucia, Rita and Carlo (Necole). Visitation Tuesday, May 14, from 3-8pm, with 7 pm prayers, at the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23720 Farmington Rd., Farmington. Funeral mass Wednesday, May 15, at 10 am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 23615 Power Rd., Farmington. heeney-sundquist. com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 12, 2019
