Mavis Geraldine Dunn
- - Mavis Geraldine Dunn passed away on February 12, 2019, surrounded by her family, after succumbing to Alzheimer's. She was 86. Mavis was born on January 24,1933, in Gully, Minnesota, to Manfred and Agnes (Brekke) Marklund. She is survived by her sister, Jeannine Lavens (Bob). She is also survived by her son, Craig Dunn (Candy Hart), daughters, Pam Hall (Jim) and Nancy Robbert (Larry), and her adored granddaughter, Lacey, in addition to many in-laws, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jim.
The family extends a heartfelt thank-you to the staff at Sunrise of Farmington Hills for the wonderful care they provided over the past five years. A celebration of Mavis's life will be held on Saturday, March 16, at Amazing Grace Lutheran Church, 29860 Dequindre Road, Warren, MI. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m., followed by the service at 11:00.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mavis's name to , VSA Minnesota or Amazing Grace Lutheran Church.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 20, 2019