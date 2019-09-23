|
Max Franklin
Melvindale - Franklin, Max P. September 21, 2019. Age 86 of Melvindale. Beloved husband of the late Barbara Franklin. Loving father of Vicki (Richard) Ross, Richard (Ruth) Franklin, Max A. (Kim) Franklin, Kevin (Kim) Franklin, Brian Franklin, and Theresa (John) Coleman. Dear brother of Johnny (Joyce) Franklin and Louella (Leonard) Crawford. Dearest grandfather of 14. Loving great-grandfather of 18. He was preceded in death by his parents Herbert and Lauarty Franklin and 6 of his siblings. Max worked at Mclouth Steel Mill for 40+ years as an overhead crane operator. Since his retirement, he has enjoyed gardening and visits to his home in North Carolina. Visitation Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. at the Taylor Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23750 Goddard Road. (313) 291-1800. Funeral service Wednesday 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Entombment Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery. Please share memories and leave condolences on Max's online guestbook at www.voranfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 23, 2019