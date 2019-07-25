|
|
Maxine Winn Pearce
Dearborn Hts - Maxine Winn Pearce, age 96, of Dearborn Hts., died July 23, 2019. She was born May 11, 1923, in Ferndale to Joseph and Irene Pearce.
Miss Pearce graduated from Ferndale High School and retired from Ford Motor Co. where she was a secretary for many years. She was a world traveler and enjoyed gardening and spending time with her dogs.
Surviving are her sisters, Patricia Keersmaekers and Louise Kazarinoff and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Paul, Donald, Charles, and Bruce.
Visitation Friday 11 a.m. until service at 2 p.m. at the Kinsey-Garrett Funeral Home, 420 S. Lafayette, Royal Oak. Burial, White Chapel Cemetery. www.kinsey-garrett.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 25, 2019