Maxwell D. Gawley
1923 - 2020
Port Huron - Maxwell D. Gawley passed away peacefully on Friday, June 12th, 2020 at 96 years of age. He was born in Saskatchewan on November 29, 1923, the son of Ruble and Andrew and grew up in the Corktown area of Detroit. He is survived by his sisters, Alice and Yvonne; his grandsons, Kurt, Brett, Christian and Max; daughter in-law, Krysta; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Louis; wife, Betty; sisters, Cherie, Margaret and June; brothers, Thomas, Rodney and Elon; and his former wife, Rosemary. Max retired from GM where he worked as a Master Pipefitter and served as a union delegate with honor and integrity.Max spent his retirement fishing, playing the ponies, watching sports and visiting with friends and family whom he loved dearly. At the betting window he fancied the number 6. With his passing at the age of 96, not only did his horse come in, Max hit the Perfecta for a life well-lived. He will be missed by all that knew him. Services will be announced. Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home - Port Huron
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 982-0179
