The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
Maxwell Lapides, 92, died peacefully in his home on Thursday, January 23. Max is survived by Sissi, his loving wife of 62 years. He was a wonderful father to Leah and Laura (Denise), kind grandfather to Jesica (Seth), and proud great-grandfather to Thomas. Max was preceded in death by his sister Helene Hyman (Charles). And his family is grateful to Mo, Breonia, Teri, Vanessa, and Tonya, who cared for Max with great compassion. He was a lifetime Tigers fan, a loyal friend, and a man of integrity. Funeral will be held on Monday, January 27 at 1:00 at Clover Hill Chapel in Birmingham. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
