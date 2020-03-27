|
May P. Brasch
Commerce Township - Brasch, May P. March 26, 2020. Age 100 of Commerce Township. Loving mother of Karen (Ronald) Roland and Kathleen Brasch. Dearest grandmother of James (Maureen) Roland and Laura Wolf. Beloved great-grandmother of Connor, Audrey, Lucas, Alec, and Nathan. May was preceded in death by her husband, the late Lawrence Brasch, and her granddaughter, the late Lindsay Roland. She will be deeply missed by family and friends. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Dearborn Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23701 Ford Road. (313) 278-5100. Memorial donations may be made to Children's Hospital in memory of May's granddaughter, the late Lindsay Roland.
