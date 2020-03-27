Services
Voran Funeral Home - Dearborn Chapel
23701 Ford Road
Dearborn, MI 48128
(313) 278-5100
Resources
More Obituaries for May Brasch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

May P. Brasch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
May P. Brasch Obituary
May P. Brasch

Commerce Township - Brasch, May P. March 26, 2020. Age 100 of Commerce Township. Loving mother of Karen (Ronald) Roland and Kathleen Brasch. Dearest grandmother of James (Maureen) Roland and Laura Wolf. Beloved great-grandmother of Connor, Audrey, Lucas, Alec, and Nathan. May was preceded in death by her husband, the late Lawrence Brasch, and her granddaughter, the late Lindsay Roland. She will be deeply missed by family and friends. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Dearborn Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23701 Ford Road. (313) 278-5100. Memorial donations may be made to Children's Hospital in memory of May's granddaughter, the late Lindsay Roland.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of May's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Voran Funeral Home - Dearborn Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -