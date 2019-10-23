|
|
Maya Lane Robinson
Celebrating Her Life
Our Beloved Daughter
Sunday, October 27, 2019
11 am - 4 pm
Whittier Ballroom 425 Burns Ave. Detroit, MI 48214
In lieu of flowers donations in the name of Maya Robinson & Mark Keffer to the charity "El Toque del Maestro" in Puerto Rico that supports the homeless. You can donate on Venmo by searching for @ Mark-And-Maya on the App
Her parents Duane Robinson of Chicago, Illinois and Duana Hamilton of Concord, Massachusetts (formally of Detroit, Michigan) appreciate every expression of love, prayer and comfort shown to them at this time.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019