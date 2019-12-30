|
McDong "Sam" Jung
Wayne - McDong "Sam" Jung, 80, of Wayne, passed away peacefully December 27th, 2019 in Royal Oak surrounded by his loved ones.
Cremation services were held on December 29th, 2019 at Lynch and Sons Funeral Home.
Sam was born in South Korea on April 8th, 1939. He attended school in South Korea. Upon completion of high school, he joined South Korean military services. After Korean military services, he started his own successful business which led him to travel to Canada followed by the U.S. Sam immigrated his young family to the U.S. in 1985.
He adored activities and lived his life entirely. He loved traveling, playing an exceptional card game and was known to swing a golf club or two. Most of all, he enjoyed watching Korean drama television shows.
Sam is survived by loved ones to cherish his memory. He had four sons who included: Howard (Bernice) Jung of Troy, MI, Dr. Hojoon (Yung Son) Jung of Martinsburg, W.V. Dr. Tae (Katie) Jung of Pittsburgh, PA and Chris (Jeong Hye) Jung of Rochester Hills, MI. He will be missed by eight grandchildren: Kaylin and Kyle Jung of Troy, MI, and Julianna, Michael, Harrison, Mina, William and Henry Jung all of Pittsburgh, PA.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019