Megan Baker

Grosse Pointe Shores - Baker, Megan. Age 41. August 28, 2020. Loving daughter of Lois and the late Chuck Baker. Dearest sister of Chip (Maria) and Nini. Proud aunt of Charlie and Louis. Visitation on Tuesday from 2-8 PM at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 Noon at St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church, 157 Lakeshore Dr, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236. Memorial contributions to Crohn's and Colitis Foundation or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
