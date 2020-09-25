Melba Ricard Carr



Baton Rouge, LA - Melba Ricard Carr, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, passed away on September 18, 2020 at age 100. Melba was born to Stafford J. Ricard Sr. and Eunice Allain Ricard in Batchelor, Louisiana, on December 23, 1919. She attended Southern University and later transferred to Xavier University of Louisiana, to study pharmacy. On May 6, 1943, Melba married William (Bill) Carr, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Detroit, MI. They lived in Detroit for over 30 years and raised their three children before retiring to Baton Rouge, Louisiana.



Melba always loved to put her hands in the dirt, planting flowers or working in her garden. She also enjoyed taking daily walks. Above all, Melba loved to read! Sometimes she would stay up all night to finish a good book. Melba was a force of nature, who greeted everyone she met with a warm and friendly smile. She will be remembered most for how she loved and cared for others unconditionally, with a kind heart and a joyful laugh.



Melba was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; parents, Eunice and Stafford Sr.; brothers, Joseph Allain Ricard, Stafford Ricard Jr., Ray Anthony Ricard, Francis Curtis Ricard; sisters, Lilburn Marie Ricard, Grace Marie Ricard Honoré; mother-in-law, Henrietta Carr; sisters-in-law, Priscilla Sims, Bobbie Rollins Ricard; brother-in-law, Audrey Kennedy.



Melba is survived by her three children, Cecilia Eason (Glenn), Ricard Carr (Rae Lynn), Henri Ethan Carr (Roberta); four grandchildren, Natalie Eason, Andrea Eason, Lynise Carr Owens (Shomari), Mallory Carr Fiske (Justin); two great-grandchildren, Noah William Fiske, Isaac Ricard Fiske; one sister, Gloria Kennedy; two sisters-in-law, Annie Ricard, Carmen Ricard; one brother-in-law, Marshall Honoré; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.



Visitation on Wednesday, September 30th from 1-4:30 PM at Swanson Funeral Home, 14751 McNichols, Detroit. Funeral Mass on Thursday, October 1st at 10:00 AM, preceded by visitation/rosary starting at 9:00, at Church of the Transfiguration, 25225 Code Rd, Southfield. Burial at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Southfield.









