Meldana T. "Dana" Cataldo-Barrera
1946 - 2020
Meldana "Dana" T. Cataldo-Barrera

Meldana "Dana" T. Cataldo-Barrera passed away June 16, 2020.

There will be a memorial gathering on June 20, from 10am until 2pm at the Dearborn Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home. There is a limit of 10 people in the chapel at time. Visit www.howepeterson.com for more information.






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
313-561-1500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 17, 2020
June 16, 2020
My fondest childhood memories were spent on St. Jame's (with Ziggy on the kitchen wall!), Camp Dearborn or Farrells. Dana is in all of these happy memories. She was beautiful inside and out and loved by so many. Heaven has gained a new Angel. My sincere & deepest sympathies to Ruby, Dez, and family.
Angela (Cortese) Asteriou
Family
June 16, 2020
I particularly remember one year when I got a Christmas card from Dana that said she had a new man in her life. That was when Desirees first child was born. She was so excited to be a grandma! I will miss her. When we worked together she was such a good friend, wild, crazy, and lots of fun!
Penney Acosta
Friend
June 16, 2020
Dana was a hootana every day all day ! I will miss my sistar till my time comes ! Rest girlfriend and know you are loved and I will miss those morning talks ,xxxx
Carol Cortese kramer
Friend
