Meldana "Dana" T. Cataldo-Barrera
Meldana "Dana" T. Cataldo-Barrera passed away June 16, 2020.
There will be a memorial gathering on June 20, from 10am until 2pm at the Dearborn Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home. There is a limit of 10 people in the chapel at time. Visit www.howepeterson.com for more information.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.