Dr. Melhim William Restum Ph.D.
Dr. Melhim William Restum, Ph.D.

Sterling Heights - October 10, 2020, Age 70. Beloved husband of Mary Jo. Loving father of Shadia Marie (Steve) Martin and Daniel William Restum. Cherished Jido of Landon and Aidan Martin. Dear brother of Candyce Pamela (Daryl) Best. He is also survived by aunts, an uncle, cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and a great great nephew. Visitation Tuesday 9:30am until the 10:15am Funeral Service at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 Inkster Rd., Garden City (Between Ford Rd. and Cherry Hill). Burial to follow services at 1pm at Roseland Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials suggested to Zaman International. www.santeiufuneralhome.com




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
(734) 427-3800
