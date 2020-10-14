Melvin Boone
Westland - Age 86. Beloved Husband of Theresa for 67 wonderful years. Dear father of David (Julia), Donald (Molly), Mark, and Susan (Kevin) Hurst. Grandfather of 6. Great grandfather of 7. Brother of Mary Clayton, Noel Boone and Dale Boone. Melvin worked at Ford Motor Company for 41 years following 2 years with the National Guard. Cremation has taken place. Rest in peace our love. www.santeiufuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 14 to Oct. 18, 2020.