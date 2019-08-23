|
Melvin C. Hodder
Dearborn - HODDER, Melvin C., of Dearborn, passed away on August 20, 2019 at the age of 92. Beloved husband of Betty. Loving father of Edward (Laura), Henry (Lois), Cheryl (Daniel) Ballnik, and Jeffrey (Pam). Cherished grandfather of 7 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Funeral service 10AM Saturday, Aug 24, at the Dearborn Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, 22546 Michigan Ave. Visitation Friday 3-8PM. To share a memory, please visit www.howepeterson.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 23, 2019