Melvin Hodder
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
the Dearborn Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home
22546 Michigan Ave.
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Dearborn Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home
22546 Michigan Ave.
Melvin C. Hodder

Melvin C. Hodder Obituary
Melvin C. Hodder

Dearborn - HODDER, Melvin C., of Dearborn, passed away on August 20, 2019 at the age of 92. Beloved husband of Betty. Loving father of Edward (Laura), Henry (Lois), Cheryl (Daniel) Ballnik, and Jeffrey (Pam). Cherished grandfather of 7 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Funeral service 10AM Saturday, Aug 24, at the Dearborn Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, 22546 Michigan Ave. Visitation Friday 3-8PM. To share a memory, please visit www.howepeterson.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 23, 2019
