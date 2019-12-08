|
Melvin Denenberg
West Bloomfield - Beloved uncle and great uncle of David Wilen (Gloria), Helane Maer (Craig), Dennis Borinstein (Carole), and the late JoAnn Engelson (Eric); Matthew Milter (Christina), Courtney Larson (Chad) and Alyssa Jaroenngarm (Anthony), Meredith Pharis (Jim) and Clark Engelson. Loving son of the late David and Cecilia Denenberg. Devoted brother of the late Rose (the late Mannie) Wilen and the late Dora (the late Morris) Borinstein. SERVICES TODAY, 1:00PM AT THE DORFMAN CHAPEL, FARMINGTON HILLS (248) 406-6000. INTERMENT TO FOLLOW AT OAKVIEW CEMETERY or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019