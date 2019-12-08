Services
The Dorfman Chapel
30440 W 12 Mile Rd
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 406-6000
Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin Denenberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvin Denenberg

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melvin Denenberg Obituary
Melvin Denenberg

West Bloomfield - Beloved uncle and great uncle of David Wilen (Gloria), Helane Maer (Craig), Dennis Borinstein (Carole), and the late JoAnn Engelson (Eric); Matthew Milter (Christina), Courtney Larson (Chad) and Alyssa Jaroenngarm (Anthony), Meredith Pharis (Jim) and Clark Engelson. Loving son of the late David and Cecilia Denenberg. Devoted brother of the late Rose (the late Mannie) Wilen and the late Dora (the late Morris) Borinstein. SERVICES TODAY, 1:00PM AT THE DORFMAN CHAPEL, FARMINGTON HILLS (248) 406-6000. INTERMENT TO FOLLOW AT OAKVIEW CEMETERY or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com

logo


logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -