Services
McCabe Funeral Home, Inc.
31950 West 12 Mile Road
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 553-0120
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McCabe Funeral Home, Inc.
31950 West 12 Mile Road
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Grace Chapel,
27996 Halsted Rd
Farmington Hills, MI
View Map
Melvin F. Sterner Obituary
Melvin F. Sterner

Farmington Hills - Melvin F. Sterner, age 102, passed away May 16, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Gwen. Loving father of John (Ivy), Jim (Donna), Sunny, and the late Kimbirly (the late Gary) Vasi. Dear grandfather of Patrick, Kelly, Heather, Mickey, Adam, and Sam. Great-grandfather of Scotty, Rayven, Phoenix, Amelia, Madison and Eleanor. Predeceased by his first wife Eva Mae. Visitation Wednesday, May 22, 2-8 pm at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. Funeral service Thursday, May 23, at 10 am at Grace Chapel, 27996 Halsted Rd., Farmington Hills. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to . www.mccabefuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 19, 2019
