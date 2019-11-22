Resources
Melvin Fredrick Papin

Melvin Fredrick Papin Obituary
Melvin Fredrick Papin

Redford - In loving memory of Melvin Fredrick Papin who passed away at age, 77, on November 15, 2019. Loving Husband of the late Georgina Varvari Papin. Loving Father of Shantel Papin Hulbert and husband, Joe Hulbert, Lashelle Papin and partner, Tracy Highhouse. Granddaughter, Jade Hulbert who was the NEW love of his life! Also, Great niece and nephew Gabrielle Richardson and Leland Weber, who thought of Melvin as a Grandfather. Beloved Brother survived by Rebecca Brockmeier, Charles Papin, Jimmy Ramirez, and the late, Jerry Ramirez who were his best friends. Proceeded in death by Robert Papin and Barbara Huntington. Cherished uncle by numerous Nieces and Nephews. Melvin, also loved his late cousin, Cheryl, and husband, Jerry Kuczewski! Memorial Service to be held at a later date.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
