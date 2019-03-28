|
Melvin Leory Tinsley
- - Dr. Melvin L. Tinsley, 82, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019. Longtime dentist in Hamtramck, Michigan. Loving everything of Marilyn for 55 years. Proud father of Tracy Tinsley and Lance Tinsley (Cierra). Cherished grandfather of Bryce and Brooklyn Tinsley. Dear brother of Shirley Alexander (Roosevelt) and the late Clyde Tinsley (Margaret) and Sherman Tinsley (Geraldine). Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 PM at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel) 32515 Woodward Ave (between 13-14 Mile). A funeral service will be celebrated on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Christ Church Cranbrook 470 Church Rd (Lone Pine west of Woodward), Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304. Those wishing to make an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the .
