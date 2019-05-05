|
Melvin Loch
- - Melvin Loch, age 89, died on May 2, 2019.
Melvin is survived by his children, Sandra DiSipio, Daniel (JoAnn) Loch, Kathleen (Richard) Gaca, Nancy Loch, Jacqueline ( Steven), Laboda, Amy (Eric) Nanni, and Angela (Michael) Schoen; son-in-law, Tim Fischer; 18 grandchildren; ___ great grandchildren. He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Margaret Loch; daughter, Karen Fischer; grandchildren, Nicole DiSipio, and Carlyle Fischer; parents, Frank and Grace Loch; siblings, Germaine Krzeszewski, Caroline Zaborny, and Jim Loch.
Visitation is May 6th from 2-8 p.m. at Hauss-Modetz Funeral Home, 47477 Romeo Plank, Macomb. Funeral at 10a.m. with a 9:3 a.m. instate of May 7th at St. Isidore Church, 18201 23 Mile Rd, Macomb. Inurnment will take place on a later date at Resurrection Cemetery.
Memorials tributes would be appreciated to _____
www.modetzfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 5, 2019