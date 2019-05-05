|
Melvin "Mel" Miller
- - Beloved husband of 57 years of Marlene Miller. Cherished father of Dr. Jeffrey (Kristine) Miller and Stuart (Sarah) Miller. Proud grandfather of Rachel, Sasha, Jenna, Joseph and Jake Miller. Loving brother of Lynda (Dr. Stephen) Boodin. Dear brother-in-law of Paul (Bella) Brookenthal. Devoted son of the late Jean and the late Joseph Hyman Miller. Loving son-in-law of the late Jean and the late George Brookenthal. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. SERVICES 1:00 P.M. SUNDAY, MAY 5, 2019 IN THE DAVIDSON/HERMELIN CHAPEL AT CLOVER HILL PARK. Arrangements by the Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 5, 2019