Melvin Mogill
West Bloomfield - Melvin Mogill, 95, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died on 29 April 2019. Beloved husband of the late Audrey Bricker Mogill. Cherished father of Kenneth Mogill (Maureen Shaughnessy), Laraine (Laurence) Deutsch, and Joyce Y. Mogill (James Snyder). Loving grandfather of Benjamin Mogill (Claire Bono), Megan Shaughnessy-Mogill, Caitlin Shaughnessy-Mogill (Steven Parrish), Hannah Shaughnessy-Mogill, Brianna Knoppow, and Alana Knoppow (Darin Garrison). Adoring great-grandfather of Tristan Shaughnessy-Mogill, Ada Shaughnessy-Parrish, and Mateo Shaughnessy-Parrish. Devoted son of the late John and the late Ethel Mogill. Dear brother-in-law of Alfred (the late Lillian) Bricker and Pauline (Harry) Schwartz. Also survived by his dear cousin Arnold Hirsch. SERVICES 11:00 A.M. WEDNESDAY, MAY 1, 2019 AT THE DAVID OPPENHEIM MEMORIAL CHAPEL AT MACHPELAH CEMETERY. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 1, 2019