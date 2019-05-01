Services
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
Service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
11:00 AM
DAVID OPPENHEIM MEMORIAL CHAPEL AT MACHPELAH CEMETERY
Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin Mogill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvin Mogill

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Melvin Mogill Obituary
Melvin Mogill

West Bloomfield - Melvin Mogill, 95, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died on 29 April 2019. Beloved husband of the late Audrey Bricker Mogill. Cherished father of Kenneth Mogill (Maureen Shaughnessy), Laraine (Laurence) Deutsch, and Joyce Y. Mogill (James Snyder). Loving grandfather of Benjamin Mogill (Claire Bono), Megan Shaughnessy-Mogill, Caitlin Shaughnessy-Mogill (Steven Parrish), Hannah Shaughnessy-Mogill, Brianna Knoppow, and Alana Knoppow (Darin Garrison). Adoring great-grandfather of Tristan Shaughnessy-Mogill, Ada Shaughnessy-Parrish, and Mateo Shaughnessy-Parrish. Devoted son of the late John and the late Ethel Mogill. Dear brother-in-law of Alfred (the late Lillian) Bricker and Pauline (Harry) Schwartz. Also survived by his dear cousin Arnold Hirsch. SERVICES 11:00 A.M. WEDNESDAY, MAY 1, 2019 AT THE DAVID OPPENHEIM MEMORIAL CHAPEL AT MACHPELAH CEMETERY. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com

logo


logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now