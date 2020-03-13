Services
The Dorfman Chapel
30440 W 12 Mile Rd
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 406-6000
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
Melvin Seffinger

Melvin Seffinger Obituary
Melvin Seffinger

Beloved husband of the late Shirley Seffinger. Dear father of Robert Seffinger, Marla (Joel) Gartner, and Debbi Seffinger (Doug Holloway). Loving grandfather of Renay Gartner and the late Michael Gartner. Also survived by many other loving family members and friends. SERVICES TODAY, 10:00 AM AT THE DORFMAN CHAPEL, FARMINGTON HILLS (248) 406-6000. INTERMENT WILL FOLLOW AT THE HEBREW MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
