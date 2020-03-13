|
Melvin Seffinger
Beloved husband of the late Shirley Seffinger. Dear father of Robert Seffinger, Marla (Joel) Gartner, and Debbi Seffinger (Doug Holloway). Loving grandfather of Renay Gartner and the late Michael Gartner. Also survived by many other loving family members and friends. SERVICES TODAY, 10:00 AM AT THE DORFMAN CHAPEL, FARMINGTON HILLS (248) 406-6000. INTERMENT WILL FOLLOW AT THE HEBREW MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020