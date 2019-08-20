|
Melvyn Newman
West Bloomfield - Melvyn Newman, 78, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died on 18 August 2019. Beloved husband of 48 years of Merle "Cookie" Newman; cherished father of Matthew (Danielle DePriest) Newman and Jessica Newman; Devoted son of the late Joseph and the late Minnie Newman; Dear sister of Sharon (the late Jerome) Horwitz; Brother-in-law of Susan Sefansky and David Goldstein, Brian Sefansky, Bhavana Sinh and Shari Jenner; Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Melvyn Newman was the consummate writer and journalist, writing for The Detroit News, Pontiac Press and the Oakland Press; Melvyn also started his own Public Relations firm, doing Public Relations for the City of Oak Park. SERVICES 2:00 P.M. TUESDAY, AUGUST 20, 2019 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. Interment at Adat Shalom Memorial Park. www.irakaufman.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 20, 2019