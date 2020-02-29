|
Beloved husband of Robbie Segel Goldstein and the late Marie L. Goldstein. Cherished father of Amy D. Goldstein, Ari D. (Kris Seymour) Goldstein, Jodi Goldstein-DiVito and Marvin DiVito, and Mindy Goldstein. Loving step-father of Niki and Todd Fink, and Amanda Segel. Proud grandfather of Molly E. Goldstein, Luca DiVito, and Maddie, Aerin, and Andrew Fink. Devoted brother of Mark (Cynthia) Goldstein. FUNERAL SERVICE 11:00 A.M. MONDAY MARCH 2, 2020 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. Interment at Machpelah Cemetery.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020