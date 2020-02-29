Services
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
Melvyn S. Goldstein

Beloved husband of Robbie Segel Goldstein and the late Marie L. Goldstein. Cherished father of Amy D. Goldstein, Ari D. (Kris Seymour) Goldstein, Jodi Goldstein-DiVito and Marvin DiVito, and Mindy Goldstein. Loving step-father of Niki and Todd Fink, and Amanda Segel. Proud grandfather of Molly E. Goldstein, Luca DiVito, and Maddie, Aerin, and Andrew Fink. Devoted brother of Mark (Cynthia) Goldstein. FUNERAL SERVICE 11:00 A.M. MONDAY MARCH 2, 2020 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. Interment at Machpelah Cemetery.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
