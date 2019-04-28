Services
Hebrew Memorial Chapel
26640 Greenfield Rd
Oak Park, MI 48237
(248) 543-1622
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Hebrew Memorial Chapel
26640 Greenfield Rd
Oak Park, MI 48237
Novi - Age 87, of Novi died. April 24, 2019.Beloved husband of the late Helene Robbins; Devoted mother of Amy (George Dickstein) Robbins-Dickstein, Linda (Brad) Hammer and Greg (Michelle) Robbins, Loving grandfather of Brian Dickstein, Margo Dickstein, Laura Hammer, Jon Hammer, Cara Robbins; Brother of Gerald Robbins.

Services: 1:00 PM. Sunday 4/28/19 at HEBREW MEMORIAL CHAPEL (248) 543-1622, Interment, Clover Hill Park Cemetery. www.hebrewmemorial.org

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 28, 2019
