Michael A. "Roy" Devine
Cottrellville - Michael A. "Roy" Devine, age 67, passed away on November 1, 2020, after a brief illness, with his family by his side. He was born on March 24, 1953, in Detroit, to the late Gerald and Lorraine Devine. Michael married Linda Demkowski, on May 9, 1975. Roy was an avid hunter and fisherman, and was a beloved family man. Survived by his wife, Linda, children; Joseph (Angel) Devine and Matthew (Sondra) Devine, grandchildren; Austin, Matthew Jr., Isaac, and Lydia, siblings; Jack Devine, Daniel (Kathy) Devine, Debra Kobylarz, and Lisa Devine, along with several nieces and nephews, sister-in-law, Christine (Andrew) Pizak, and beloved friends; Richard and Paula Long. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements in care of Jowett Funeral Home - 57737 Gratiot, New Haven. View obituary and share memories at www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com