O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
(248) 348-1800
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
Lying in State
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. James Catholic Church
46325 W 10 Mile Road
Novi, MI
Liturgy
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
St. James Catholic Church
46325 W 10 Mile Road
Novi, MI
Michael A. Holbrook


1945 - 2019
Michael A. Holbrook Obituary
Michael A. Holbrook

Fort Myers, FL - Michael A. Holbrook, age 73, March 15, 2019.

Loving father of Sherri (Mike Sherry) Holbrook, and Kimberly (Trevor) Wisniewski. Dear grandfather of Meghan, Matthew, Emily, Rocco & Luco and brother of Maryanne Holbrook.

Memorial gathering at the O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home, 41555 Grand River Avenue, Novi, 248-348-1800, on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 3:00-7:00 PM.

Instate Saturday, March 23, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church, 46325 W 10 Mile Road, Novi, from 10:00 AM until time of memorial liturgy at 10:30 AM.

Memorial donations to Gleaners Community Food Bank - www.gcfb.org.

Online condolences to www.obriensullivanfuner alhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 17, 2019
