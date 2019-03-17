|
|
Michael A. Holbrook
Fort Myers, FL - Michael A. Holbrook, age 73, March 15, 2019.
Loving father of Sherri (Mike Sherry) Holbrook, and Kimberly (Trevor) Wisniewski. Dear grandfather of Meghan, Matthew, Emily, Rocco & Luco and brother of Maryanne Holbrook.
Memorial gathering at the O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home, 41555 Grand River Avenue, Novi, 248-348-1800, on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 3:00-7:00 PM.
Instate Saturday, March 23, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church, 46325 W 10 Mile Road, Novi, from 10:00 AM until time of memorial liturgy at 10:30 AM.
Memorial donations to Gleaners Community Food Bank - www.gcfb.org.
Online condolences to www.obriensullivanfuner alhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 17, 2019