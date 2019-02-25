Services
LJ Griffin Funeral Home
42600 Ford Rd
Canton, MI 48187
(734) 981-1700
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
L.J. Griffin Funeral Home
42600 Ford Road (West of Lilley Road)
Canton, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
5:00 PM
L.J. Griffin Funeral Home
42600 Ford Road (West of Lilley Road)
Canton, MI
View Map
Michael A. Whalen Obituary
Michael A. Whalen

Plymouth - Age 68. Beloved husband of Laura. Loving father of Kristin (Henrik) Ljung, Andrea, Courtney (Justin) Logan, Tracy (Colin) Wasiloff, Michael, Kelly, and Jeff. Dear grandfather of Sophia, Karl, and Jack. Also survived by sisters, Karen Bober and Kathy Whalen, and brother, Bob (Brenda). Funeral 5:00 p.m. Wednesday from the L. J. Griffin Funeral Home, 42600 Ford Road (W. of Lilley). Family to receive visitors Wednesday 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 5:00 p.m. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 25, 2019
