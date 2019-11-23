Services
Shelby Township - Calabrese, Michael Alan, age 63 of Shelby Township, passed away November 22, 2019. Loving husband of Mary Calabrese, dear father of Michael (Fiancé Shanna) Calabrese and Amanda (Steven) Novak, cherished grandfather of James and Susan Novak. Brother of Bill, Sandy, Kathy and the late Linda. Michael is also survived by other family. Funeral Mass Wednesday, November 27, 2019 12:00 noon with an instate time of 11:30 am at St. Mary of the Hills Catholic Church 2675 John R. Road, Rochester Hills. The family will receive friends Tuesday 3-8 pm with a Scripture Service at 7:00 pm at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd, Rochester. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
