Michael "Mike" Allen Brossy
Livonia - Michael "Mike" Allen Brossy, age 91, of Livonia, passed away June 6, 2020. He was born December 11, 1928 in Detroit to George Duncan Brossier and Alice Brossier. Mike loved Jazz all of his life. He also loved sports of any kind, particularly football. He enjoyed racing, especially hydroplane racing, attending those races on the Detroit River for at least 50 consecutive years. Mike was loved by many and will be missed. Mike is survived by his children, Sharon (Paul) Shultz, Dean (Dodie) Brossy, and Edward (Marianne) Brossy; eight grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; his sister, Carol Person. He is preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Loraine. A celebration of Mike's life will be held at a later date. Memories and condolences can be shared with his family at www.mannsfuneralhome.com. Memorial donations may be made to Aplastic Anemia, Myelodysplatic Syndrome International Foundation at www.aamds.org.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.