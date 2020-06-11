Michael Allen "Mike" Brossy
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael "Mike" Allen Brossy

Livonia - Michael "Mike" Allen Brossy, age 91, of Livonia, passed away June 6, 2020. He was born December 11, 1928 in Detroit to George Duncan Brossier and Alice Brossier. Mike loved Jazz all of his life. He also loved sports of any kind, particularly football. He enjoyed racing, especially hydroplane racing, attending those races on the Detroit River for at least 50 consecutive years. Mike was loved by many and will be missed. Mike is survived by his children, Sharon (Paul) Shultz, Dean (Dodie) Brossy, and Edward (Marianne) Brossy; eight grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; his sister, Carol Person. He is preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Loraine. A celebration of Mike's life will be held at a later date. Memories and condolences can be shared with his family at www.mannsfuneralhome.com. Memorial donations may be made to Aplastic Anemia, Myelodysplatic Syndrome International Foundation at www.aamds.org.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Manns Family Funeral Home
17000 Middlebelt Road
Livonia, MI 48154
(734) 425-1800
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved