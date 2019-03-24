|
Michael Andriaschko
- - Beloved Son of the late Oleksa & the late Kateryna Loving Brother of Jaroslaw & Bohdan Dearest Cousin of Fred (Kristine) Andriaschko, Walter Andriaschko & Anna (David) Wilde.
Visitation Sunday 4-9 pm at the Sterling Hts. Chapel of the E. J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors 3801 18 Mile Rd. Parish Prayers Sun. 7pm. Funeral Mon. in state 10:30 am until 11 am Mass at St. Josaphat Ukrainian Catholic Church, Ryan Rd. 1 blk south of 11 mile in Warren
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 24, 2019