Services
Buhay Funeral Chapel Inc
3103 Commor St
Hamtramck, MI 48212
(313) 891-6577
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
the Sterling Hts. Chapel of the E. J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors
3801 18 Mile Rd
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
the Sterling Hts. Chapel of the E. J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors
3801 18 Mile Rd
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Josaphat Ukrainian Catholic Church
Ryan Rd
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Josaphat Ukrainian Catholic Church
Ryan Rd
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Andriaschko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Andriaschko

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael Andriaschko Obituary
Michael Andriaschko

- - Beloved Son of the late Oleksa & the late Kateryna Loving Brother of Jaroslaw & Bohdan Dearest Cousin of Fred (Kristine) Andriaschko, Walter Andriaschko & Anna (David) Wilde.

Visitation Sunday 4-9 pm at the Sterling Hts. Chapel of the E. J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors 3801 18 Mile Rd. Parish Prayers Sun. 7pm. Funeral Mon. in state 10:30 am until 11 am Mass at St. Josaphat Ukrainian Catholic Church, Ryan Rd. 1 blk south of 11 mile in Warren



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now