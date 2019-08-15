|
Michael Angelo Cece
- - Cece, Michael Angelo, age 96. Beloved husband of the late Antonia for 59 loving years. Loving father of Ben, Mari-Beth, and Joan (Nick) Casciano. Cherished nonno of Michael, Maria (Max) Greenshields, Lindsay, and Jillian. Treasured great nonno of Cassius and Cece.
Michael immigrated from Italy to America in 1934. He married Antonia September 2, 1957. Michael served our nation in the Army and is a WWII veteran. He retired from Tacom. Michael was an avid Detroit Tigers fan. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, and spending time with his grandchildren and family. He will be missed dearly by his adoring family and many friends.
Visitation will be held Sunday at the Sterling Heights Chapel of the Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc. (3801 18 Mile Rd. NW corner of Ryan) from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm with a 3:30 pm Rosary. A funeral Mass will be held Monday at SS. Cyril & Methodius Slovak Catholic Church (41233 Ryan Rd.) Michael will lie instate at 11:00 am followed by Mass at 12:00 pm. Please share memories at www.mandziukfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 15, 2019