|
|
Michael Anthony Billo
Fortson, GA - Michael Anthony Billo, age 46, born Oct. 8, 1972 in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan to Marianne and the late Anton Billo. Mike passed away on April 4, 2019 at his home in Fortson, Georgia after a 16 year battle with brain cancer.
Mike is survived by his wife, Tonya; children, Hannah, Cody, Mason, and Emma; mother, Marianne; brother, Gerhard (Lorie); sister, Christina; nieces, Jordan (Nick), Rachel and Maria; In-laws, Bill and Donna Reece and family.
A Mass will be held on Saturday, April 13 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Isaac of Jogues, located at 21100 Madison St., St. Clair Shores. MI 48081.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 10, 2019