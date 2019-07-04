Services
St Peters Catholic Church
95 Market St
Mt Clemens, MI 48043
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
95 Market Street
Mt. Clemens, MI
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
95 Market Street
Mt. Clemens, MI
Michael Anthony Grillo


1947 - 2019
Michael Anthony Grillo Obituary
Michael Anthony Grillo

Macomb Township - Michael A. Grillo, born June 9, 1947 in Detroit, Michigan, passed away on June 29, 2019 in Macomb Township, Michigan at the age of 72. Beloved husband of Mark Cichewicz and loving son of the late Mike and Joan Grillo. Dear brother of Grace (Wayne) Elkins, Dominic (Zena), Stephanie (Dan) Lazarski, John, Connie and the late Joni Majewski. Michael was also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and great-great nephews. Michael's family will receive friends and relatives on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 10:30 am until 11 am Funeral Mass at St. Peter Catholic Church 95 Market Street. (Mt. Clemens, Michigan) Interment Resurrection Cemetery to follow. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family @ www.wasikfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 4, 2019
