Michael Anthony Grillo
Macomb Township - Michael A. Grillo, born June 9, 1947 in Detroit, Michigan, passed away on June 29, 2019 in Macomb Township, Michigan at the age of 72. Beloved husband of Mark Cichewicz and loving son of the late Mike and Joan Grillo. Dear brother of Grace (Wayne) Elkins, Dominic (Zena), Stephanie (Dan) Lazarski, John, Connie and the late Joni Majewski. Michael was also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and great-great nephews. Michael's family will receive friends and relatives on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 10:30 am until 11 am Funeral Mass at St. Peter Catholic Church 95 Market Street. (Mt. Clemens, Michigan) Interment Resurrection Cemetery to follow. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family @ www.wasikfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 4, 2019