Services
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors - Lapeer
542 Liberty Park
Lapeer, MI 48446
(810) 664-8282
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors - Lapeer
542 Liberty Park
Lapeer, MI 48446
View Map
Michael Anthony Tatarcuk Obituary
Michael Anthony Tatarcuk

Columbiaville - Michael Anthony Tatarcuk, father of Kristin and Mitchell, know to many as "Mike the Plummer" passed away Friday, July 26, 2019 at the age of 59. Born in Pontiac Michigan but growing up in Waterford he divided his time between there and his home in Columbiaville going where his Master Plummer's skills were needed. His kind, easy-going nature and bright smile will not soon be forgotten. He is preceded by his parents Wichtor, and Vernice, his brother Bill, nephew Jason and suvived by his wife Kari, his brothers Vic (Jackie), Mark (Cathy), and Vern (Debbie), by loving in-laws, nieces and nephews, and a long line of life-long friends. Memorial services will be available for family and friends at Lynch & Sons, Capstick Chapel 542 Libery Park, Lapeer, MI 48446 4:00-8:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 31, 2019



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 29, 2019
