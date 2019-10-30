|
Michael Anthony Weiss
Chelsea - Age 69, passed October 30, 2019 in Livonia. Mike was the son of Anthony O. & Mary Clare (Fuerst) Weiss. He retired from Chrysler Proving Grounds where he was a driver/mechanic and a former Chief Union Steward for UAW Local 1284. Mike graduated from Centerline High School in 1968. He is survived by two brothers, Mark Weiss and Matthew Weiss; two sisters, Ann Bush and Mary Weiss. Funeral services Saturday, Nov. 2, 11:00 am at St. Mary Catholic Church, in Chelsea. Visitation at the church Saturday from 10-11 am. Full obituary at www.ColeFuneralChapel.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019