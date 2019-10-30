Services
Cole Funeral Chapel
214 E Middle St
Chelsea, MI 48118
(734) 475-1551
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Weiss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Anthony Weiss

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Anthony Weiss Obituary
Michael Anthony Weiss

Chelsea - Age 69, passed October 30, 2019 in Livonia. Mike was the son of Anthony O. & Mary Clare (Fuerst) Weiss. He retired from Chrysler Proving Grounds where he was a driver/mechanic and a former Chief Union Steward for UAW Local 1284. Mike graduated from Centerline High School in 1968. He is survived by two brothers, Mark Weiss and Matthew Weiss; two sisters, Ann Bush and Mary Weiss. Funeral services Saturday, Nov. 2, 11:00 am at St. Mary Catholic Church, in Chelsea. Visitation at the church Saturday from 10-11 am. Full obituary at www.ColeFuneralChapel.com.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cole Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -