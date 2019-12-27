|
Michael Bolton
Grosse Pointe Woods - Michael Charles Bolton, December 24, 2019, age 68. Son of the late Charles and Elizabeth (nee Motschall), born May 22, 1951 in Detroit. Beloved husband of Barbara. Loving father of Jeff (Bridget) and Sarah (Joe) Borgesen. Cherished grandfather of Nolan, Mya, and Melanie Bolton; and Andrew Borgesen. Dear brother of Timothy, William (Mariann), and the late Theresa; and brother-in-law to Cathy (Scott) Pardon and David (Patricia) Allmand. Treasured son-in-law of the late Charles (Marian) Allmand. Proud uncle of many nieces and nephews. Memorial visitation on Thursday, January 2, 2-8 pm with 7 pm rosary at A. H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave., Grosse Pointe Woods, 48236. Friends and family will gather on Friday, January 3, from 9:30 am until time of memorial service at 10 am at Our Lady Star of the Sea Parish, 467 Fairford Rd., Grosse Pointe Woods, 48236. Donations to the Province of St. Joseph of the Capuchin Order or to the Jerome F. Williams Gastric Cancer Program. ahpeters.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019