Services
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
(313) 884-5500
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Bolton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Bolton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Bolton Obituary
Michael Bolton

Grosse Pointe Woods - Michael Charles Bolton, December 24, 2019, age 68. Son of the late Charles and Elizabeth (nee Motschall), born May 22, 1951 in Detroit. Beloved husband of Barbara. Loving father of Jeff (Bridget) and Sarah (Joe) Borgesen. Cherished grandfather of Nolan, Mya, and Melanie Bolton; and Andrew Borgesen. Dear brother of Timothy, William (Mariann), and the late Theresa; and brother-in-law to Cathy (Scott) Pardon and David (Patricia) Allmand. Treasured son-in-law of the late Charles (Marian) Allmand. Proud uncle of many nieces and nephews. Memorial visitation on Thursday, January 2, 2-8 pm with 7 pm rosary at A. H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave., Grosse Pointe Woods, 48236. Friends and family will gather on Friday, January 3, from 9:30 am until time of memorial service at 10 am at Our Lady Star of the Sea Parish, 467 Fairford Rd., Grosse Pointe Woods, 48236. Donations to the Province of St. Joseph of the Capuchin Order or to the Jerome F. Williams Gastric Cancer Program. ahpeters.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.H. Peters Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -