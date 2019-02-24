Resources
- - Michael C. Sweeney, 81, beloved husband of the late Peggy, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019. Loving father of Kevin (Mary Feely), Colleen (John McLaughlin), Brian, and Sean. Proud grandfather of 11. Great-grandfather of two. Brother of the late Joseph. A private memorial will be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorials are asked to be sent to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen 1820 Mt. Elliott, Detroit, MI 48207.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 24, 2019
