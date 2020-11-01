Michael Clark
Ypsilanti - Michael Clark was born May 26, 1972 and suddenly passed away on October 26, 2020 at the age of 48. Beloved son of Larry and the late Judy Clark. Dear brother of Jeffrey (Julie) Clark.
Michael was a handyman and loved his work as a contractor. In his spare time he enjoyed outdoor activities like riding bikes, boating and fishing. Michael was a good son and loving brother. He will be deeply missed.
A memorial service will be planned next year on the first anniversary of Michael's passing in October 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
in Michael's honor.