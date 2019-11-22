|
Michael Cripps
Garden City - Age 81 November 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Charlene and the late Geraldine. Dear father of Michele (Jim) Lachcik and the late Anthony. Loving grandfather of Christian. Brother of Arlene (Richard) Clark and the late David (Debbie) Cripps. Michael sang in the church choir and was very proud of his 36 ½ years at Ford Motor Company and his 20 years with the National Guard. Visitation Sunday 1pm - 8pm with a 7pm Rosary at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 Inkster Rd., Garden City (Between Ford Rd. and Cherry Hill). In state Monday 9:30am until the 10am Funeral service at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, Garden City. Family suggests memorials to Paralized Veterans. www.santeiufuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019