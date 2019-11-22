Services
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
(734) 427-3800
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
Garden City, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
Garden City, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Cripps
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Cripps

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Cripps Obituary
Michael Cripps

Garden City - Age 81 November 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Charlene and the late Geraldine. Dear father of Michele (Jim) Lachcik and the late Anthony. Loving grandfather of Christian. Brother of Arlene (Richard) Clark and the late David (Debbie) Cripps. Michael sang in the church choir and was very proud of his 36 ½ years at Ford Motor Company and his 20 years with the National Guard. Visitation Sunday 1pm - 8pm with a 7pm Rosary at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 Inkster Rd., Garden City (Between Ford Rd. and Cherry Hill). In state Monday 9:30am until the 10am Funeral service at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, Garden City. Family suggests memorials to Paralized Veterans. www.santeiufuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -