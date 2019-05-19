Services
E J Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors Inc
22642 Ryan Rd
Warren, MI 48091
(586) 757-3563
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
E J Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors Inc
22642 Ryan Rd
Warren, MI 48091
- - Michael D. Franks Age 81. Beloved husband of Jacqueline. Loving father of Cathey McNamee, Teri (James) Takacs, Donna (Budd) King, Lisa (Dusty) Goforth, Roger and the late Deborah Rose. Cherished grandfather of 15 and great grandfather of 35. Dear brother of Donna (Robert) Haines and Kenneth (the late Susan). Predeceased by brothers Leonard, Gary and Daniel. Visitation Monday 3 to 9 pm at the Warren Chapel of the E.J. Mandziuk and Son Funeral Directors (Ryan Rd 1 blk S of 9 Mile). Funeral Service 11 am at the funeral home. Instate 10 am until time of service. Interment Roseland Park Cemetery. Share memories at Mandziukfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 19, 2019
