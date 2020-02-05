Services
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
313-561-1500
Michael Dehar
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
2:00 PM
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
1960 - 2020
South Lyon - Michael John Dehar, age 59 of South Lyon, and longtime resident of Dearborn Heights, passed away on January 23rd after a prolonged and hard-fought battle with cancer. The cherished son of David and Diana Dehar, Michael was born on Christmas Day, 1960. He is survived by his parents and his beloved brother Gregory. A loving father, Michael is also survived by his son Devin and his daughter Gentry.

A Fordson High School graduate, Michael also attended Ferris State University, and studied automotive design. Michael was well-known as an outstanding and creative automotive designer. Through his latest tenure at Roush Industries, as well as with other prestigious companies, Michael contributed much to his field. Michael was also a talented guitarist who enjoyed performing and even touring with many bands throughout the years. Michael also had a great love for motorcycles, boating, fishing, vehicle restoration (from classic cars to tractors), and model and RC cars. Michael touched the lives of so many people, and all will miss him deeply, including his pet bird "Cranky." A memorial gathering will take place on February 12 from 11am to 3pm at the Howe Peterson Funeral Home in Dearborn, with a brief service occurring at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the or the World Wildlife Fund.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020
