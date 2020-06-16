Michael Enright
Michael Enright

Clinton Township - 76, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Michael was born April 24, 1944, in Detroit, Michigan, to the late John and Eileen (Bleckner) Enright.

Mike is survived by MaryAnn, his wife of nearly 44 years; two children, Kwi-im of Pasadena, California and Michael Joseph and Heather of Shreveport, Louisiana; grandson, Sean (Mike's "sunshine boy"); siblings, Brian, Eileen, Kevin, Dan and Neil, and several nieces and nephews. Arrangements are by Kaatz Funeral Directors, Mt. Clemens. The family honors the memory of Michael and invites you to visit and share memories at Mike and Mary Ann's home in Clinton Township Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mike's honor to the Detroit Goodfellows at P.O. Bos 4444, Detroit, Michigan 48244, www.detroitgoodfellows.org, or the Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301 Cincinnati, Ohio, 45250.For information and Guest Book kaatzfunerals.com




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
